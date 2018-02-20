Jarome Iginla Practices With P-Bruins; Does It Mean Anything?

Jarome Iginla hopes to return to the NHL, and he was on the ice Tuesday with the Providence Bruins, but it doesn’t mean a return to the Black and Gold is imminent.
The future Hall of Famer skated with the P-Bruins on Tuesday, and news of Iginla’s drop-in caused quite the stir among B’s fans.
But don’t go digging out those old Iginla Bruins jerseys just yet. According to Mark Divver of The Providence Journal, this was more about the Bruins doing Iginla a solid than taking a look at the veteran.
Iginla bought a home in Brookline last spring, so it makes sense for him to keep it local while getting in his paces. Maybe the Bruins change their minds at some point, but it’s not surprising to hear there’s not any real interest at this point. Boston is among the NHL’s best teams without Iginla, thanks in large part to a stable of young, productive forwards.
Iginla played in 80 games last season, splitting time with the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He scored just 14 goals with 13 assists and was a minus-30. Iginla spent one season in Boston, scoring putting up 30-31-61 totals for the B’s in 2014.
