Jarome Iginla Practices With P-Bruins; Does It Mean Anything?

Jarome Iginla hopes to return to the NHL, and he was on the ice Tuesday with the Providence Bruins, but it doesn’t mean a return to the Black and Gold is imminent.

The future Hall of Famer skated with the P-Bruins on Tuesday, and news of Iginla’s drop-in caused quite the stir among B’s fans.

4 months after hip surgery, Jarome Iginla on ice with @AHLBruins today. Iginla: 'I’d love to still play. This is kind of the 1st step, getting out here & seeing how it is… I wanted to see if I can still go. I don’t have any deals at this point' pic.twitter.com/LiWaOQfTzG — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) February 20, 2018

But don’t go digging out those old Iginla Bruins jerseys just yet. According to Mark Divver of The Providence Journal, this was more about the Bruins doing Iginla a solid than taking a look at the veteran.

LT. Not to rain on the (Cup) parade, but Bruins source says this is more along lines of a favor to an ex-Bruin (who lives in Boston) than an indication of #NHLBruins interest — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) February 20, 2018

Iginla bought a home in Brookline last spring, so it makes sense for him to keep it local while getting in his paces. Maybe the Bruins change their minds at some point, but it’s not surprising to hear there’s not any real interest at this point. Boston is among the NHL’s best teams without Iginla, thanks in large part to a stable of young, productive forwards.

Iginla played in 80 games last season, splitting time with the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He scored just 14 goals with 13 assists and was a minus-30. Iginla spent one season in Boston, scoring putting up 30-31-61 totals for the B’s in 2014.