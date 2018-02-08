Jason Kelce Unloads On Mike Lombardi, Media At Eagles Super Bowl Parade

If this whole football thing doesn’t work out for Jason Kelce, he has a bright future ahead of him as a professional wrestler.

As the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their Super Bowl parade Thursday afternoon, Kelce took to the podium and cut a promo to end all promos, skewering the media and all those who doubted the underdog Eagles this season. (He did all this while dressed as an Irish Aladdin, by the way.)

The All-Pro center’s primary target was former New England Patriots executive Mike Lombardi, who spent much of the season criticizing the Eagles’ decision to hire head coach Doug Pederson on The Ringer’s “GM Street” podcast.

“Last offseason,” Kelce bellowed, “some clown named Mike Lombardi told (Pederson) that he was the least-qualified head coach in the NFL. You saw … Doug Pederson, a man who went for it on fourth down, went for it on fourth down in the Super Bowl! With the trick play!

“He wasn’t playing just to be mediocre! He’s playing for a Super Bowl!”

Electric.

Kelce then proceeded to rattle off the reasons why each Eagles player was doubted (“Jason Kelce’s too small! Lane Johnson can’t lay off the juice! Brandon Brooks has anxiety!”) before launching into an expletive-laden chant that forced TV broadcasts to mute his mic for a full minute.

Here’s Kelce’s full speech:

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 on Sunday to win the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

