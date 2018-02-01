Jaylen Brown Has Great Response To Andre Drummond’s All-Star Call-Out

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jaylen Brown would like you to check the scoreboard.

The Boston Celtics guard found himself in the middle of some NBA All-Star drama Tuesday night when he tweeted some “puzzled face” emojis reacting to news that Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond would replace John Wall on the All-Star team instead of him. Drummond subsequently called out Brown on Instagram, claiming the 21-year-old is “not even the top 3 option on his team.”

Brown cleared the air on the back-and-forth Wednesday night — and added a little shot at Drummond’s Pistons in the process.

“The media just kind of took it completely out of context,” Brown said after the Celtics’ rout of the New York Knicks at TD Garden, via MassLive.com’s Jay King. “And I’m a big fan of Drum. So, they kind of ran with it.

“But it’s all fun. At the end of the day, we’re No. 1 in the East and they’re whatever they are. So, keep it going.”

“They” would be the Pistons, and “whatever they are” would be No. 9 in the East at three games under .500.

Brown had a more positive message regarding Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who stumped for Brown to get the replacement All-Star spot earlier this week.

“Oh man,” Brown said. “That was pretty cool. Any time when one of your peers recognizes you for that, that’s love. So, I appreciate Draymond for saying that. That was dope.”