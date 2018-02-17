Jaylen Brown Has Thoughtful Response To Laura Ingraham’s ‘Ridiculous’ Rant

Jaylen Brown never has just stuck to sports, and he’s not going to start now.

The Boston Celtics guard is one of the most well-rounded NBA players, and he’s never shied away from commenting on current affairs.

Neither has LeBron James, who was shamed by Laura Ingraham for sharing his personal opinion on President Donald Trump. The FOX News anchor claimed James should “stick to dribbling” in a fiery rant which questioned the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s level of intellect.

Prior to Friday night’s NBA Rising Stars Challenge, Brown shared his thoughts on Ingraham’s tirade, which he deemed “ridiculous.” The second-year pro also explained why he believes athletes should not be held from speaking their mind on non-sports related issues.

Laura Ingraham's on-air criticism has caused a ripple effect in the sports world. No response is more calculated than this from the Celtics' Jaylen Brown. https://t.co/wIrIdc2CLW pic.twitter.com/3H2g3tEs7F — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 17, 2018

Well put.

Sometimes it’s hard to remember that Brown only is 21 years old, as the high-flying guard clearly is wise beyond his years.

