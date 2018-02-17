Jaylen Brown Throws Down Multiple Highlight Reel Dunks In Rising Stars Challenge

Jaylen Brown hardly could wait more than a few minutes into the NBA Rising Stars Challenge before throwing down an absolutely monstrous dunk.
The Boston Celtics swingman might have thought he was an All-Star Game snub, but he still had the opportunity to dress for Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge — a game that features first- and second-year players in a USA vs. World format — and he made his presence felt early and often.
Take a look at Brown’s dunk in the first few minutes of the game.
Impressive.
He then started going wild on alley-oops.
Then he kept things rolling in the second half.
He ended his night by throwing down a few more dunks during garbage time.
Quite the night for the 21-year-old.
Celtics fans certainly are used to seeing those types of slams from the second-year player, but it was nice of him to put it on display for a new crop of spectators.
