Jaylen Brown Throws Down Multiple Highlight Reel Dunks In Rising Stars Challenge

Jaylen Brown hardly could wait more than a few minutes into the NBA Rising Stars Challenge before throwing down an absolutely monstrous dunk.

The Boston Celtics swingman might have thought he was an All-Star Game snub, but he still had the opportunity to dress for Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge — a game that features first- and second-year players in a USA vs. World format — and he made his presence felt early and often.

Take a look at Brown’s dunk in the first few minutes of the game.

Brown hammers it home for Team USA in the #KickstartRisingStars Challenge! pic.twitter.com/74kyxYSLyT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2018

Impressive.

He then started going wild on alley-oops.

Brown finishes on the lob! pic.twitter.com/KenfV2oZZb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2018

Brown skies to finish off another alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/mEer4Cl6eF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2018

Then he kept things rolling in the second half.

Jaylen Brown goes coast-to-coast! 🔨💥 pic.twitter.com/0rcSIq1g4T — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2018

He ended his night by throwing down a few more dunks during garbage time.

Quite the night for the 21-year-old.

Celtics fans certainly are used to seeing those types of slams from the second-year player, but it was nice of him to put it on display for a new crop of spectators.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports