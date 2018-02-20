Jimmie Johnson Honors ‘Strong Role Model’ Danica Patrick After NASCAR Finale

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Danica Patrick’s NASCAR career ended Sunday at Daytona International Speedway when she was collected in one of the many wrecks at the Daytona 500.

Patrick was racing in the first leg of the “Danica Double,” as she plans to exit the racing stage after competing in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 one last time.

On Monday morning, another racing legend, Jimmie Johnson, shared his respect and admiration for Patrick with a tribute on Twitter, thanking her for being a “role model” to the “little girls in his life.”

Thank you @DanicaPatrick for being a strong role model to the little girls in my life. It was an honor to race with you in your last #DAYTONA500 . #StrongIsTheNewPretty pic.twitter.com/KSIsGGsaSw — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 19, 2018

Johnson, like Patrick, saw his race end in a wreck Sunday, as Austin Dillon took home the checkered flag, returning the No. 3 car to victory lane at Daytona.

The 35-year-old Patrick will get behind the wheel at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then will head off into the sunset with new boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.