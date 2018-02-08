Jimmy Garoppolo Posts Fired Up Instagram After Report Of New Contract

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is high on life.

The 26-year-old quarterback cashed in on the New England Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LII, and, more importantly, he reportedly agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid player. Garoppolo’s new contract reportedly will have $90 million guaranteed in the first three years.

And the face of the 49ers’ franchise seems pretty fired up about his giant payday.

Garoppolo is 7-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL and has helped revitalize a franchise that bottomed out after the Jim Harbaugh era.