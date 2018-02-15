Joey Logano Talks Being New Father, Changing Tires, Love Of Hockey

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

After a rocky 2017, Joey Logano’s 2018 is off to a great start.

At the top of his list, of course, was the birth of his first son in January, but that’s far from the only thing the Middletown, Conn., native has experienced in the first month-plus of the year. He drew laughs on social media when he helped a motorist change a flat tire, and he feels good about his chances in Sunday’s Daytona 500 after his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski finished first in last weekend’s Clash.

Logano joined NESN Fuel’s Michaela Vernava to talk about an eventful offseason and his hopes for the coming campaign Wednesday during Daytona 500 media day. Check out the full interview in the video above.