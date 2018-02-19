John Henry, Tom Werner Address State Of Red Sox, J.D. Martinez’s Free Agency

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Boston Red Sox held their first full squad workout of spring training Monday. But will that squad look the same on Opening Day?

That question is on the minds of many Red Sox fans, particularly as it pertains to J.D. Martinez, the free agent outfielder who has yet to sign with a new team despite rumored interest from Boston and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner were asked about their team’s reported pursuit of Martinez on Monday during a press conference at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

“I really don’t want to talk about free agents, J.D. Martinez or anyone else,” Henry told reporters. “… We are very happy with our roster.”

Werner added there’s “no news” on the Martinez front, referring any other questions to Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

While Boston didn’t make many player transactions this offseason, both Henry and Werner expressed optimism that an overhauled coaching staff will lead to a step forward in 2018.

“From my perspective, at least, we made a lot of changes,” Henry said. ” … I think we have the right team. People don’t like us saying we won the division the last two years, but we had the best offense in the American League the year before last, and we had significant pitching that was injured last year.”

Werner added he believes Boston’s pitching staff, which should welcome a healthy David Price back into the rotation in addition to relievers Tyler Thornburg and Carson Smith, could be the best in the American League this season if all goes well.

“We’re not ceding first place to anybody,” Werner said. “Obviously, we have to do better in the playoffs, but as John said, we think our approach is better this year, and we think we are going to have, if not the highest payroll in baseball, one of the two or three highest payrolls in baseball.”

Whether that payroll includes Martinez or not, Henry and Werner are bullish on a Red Sox club that’s aiming for its third consecutive American League East title.

“I think we are very strong, and people are highly underrating this team,” Henry added. “If we have the right approach, I think we’ll be very successful.”