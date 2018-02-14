Johnny Manziel On NFL Comeback Trail After Accepting New Opportunity?

Photo via C. Morgan Engel/USA TODAY Sports Images

Johnny Manziel’s comeback is in full swing.

Well, kind of.

The former NFL quarterback announced Wednesday he’s joining The Spring League, which describes itself on its website as “an elite developmental league and scouting event for professional football talent.”

Back in Texas where it all started. I'll be joining @TheSpringLeague in Austin to get #ComebackSZN started! Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do! #cantwaitforspring pic.twitter.com/zMk5223HCc — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

The Spring League runs from March 28 to April 15 in Austin, Texas.

3 . 28 . 18 #ComebackSZN — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner drafted in the first round (22nd overall) by the Browns in 2014, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since being cut by Cleveland following the 2015 season. He’s been involved in several off-the-field incidents, casting doubt over his football future.

But Manziel, who opened up this week on “Good Morning America” about his battles with bipolar disorder, depression and alcohol use, claims he quit drinking and has his sights set on football. Maybe — just maybe — The Spring League will mark his first step toward returning to the NFL.

“Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it’s gone,” Manziel said in a statement released by The Spring League, per NFL.com. “My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege. The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition.”

Manziel, now 25, reportedly received an offer to play in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but chose to join The Spring League as he sets out on the comeback trail.