Johnny Manziel Opens Up About Bipolar Diagnosis, Plan For NFL Comeback

Johnny Manziel has battled more than just alcohol abuse in recent years, according to the former NFL quarterback.

Manziel revealed Monday in an interview with “Good Morning America” he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder last summer and currently is taking medication for it.

“At the end of the day, I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours, I can’t help my mental makeup of the way that I was created,” Manziel told ABC News’ T.J. Holmes. “But I know if I stay on these meds and I continue to do what I am doing right now … I think my dad, my mom, I think (my fiancée) Bre (Tiesi), would all agree that they’ve seen a drastic change.”

The 25-year-old also insisted he’s sober now after using alcohol as a way of “self-medicating” to deal with his depression.

“I am watching all the other guys doing what I want to be doing and I am sitting on a couch being a loser,” Manziel said.

The Texas A&M product was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016 and hasn’t played an NFL snap since December 2015. Manziel became eligible to play in the Canadian Football League this past December, but while the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have exclusive rights to sign him, they have yet to offer the former first-round pick a contract.

Manziel said he’s still committed to an NFL comeback, though, telling Holmes his goal is to one day play in the NFL again.

“I don’t know what kind of comeback it will be,” he said, “but I know I want to get back on a football field to what brought me so much joy in my life and it makes me happy doing as my job.”

