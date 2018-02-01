Jonathan Kraft Issues Tom Brady Extremely High Compliment Ahead Of Super Bowl

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady seemingly doesn’t have anything left to prove.

The New England Patriots quarterback has five Super Bowl titles to his name, and he’ll be going for his sixth Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

With Brady in rarified air in NFL history, the conversation regarding his spot among the greatest quarterbacks of all time is all about over. Now, the sports world has moved on to analyzing where Brady ranks among the greatest athletes in sports history.

The debate squaring off Brady vs. Michael Jordan has been a popular one of late, considering Brady has a chance to match MJ in championships this weekend. Some have pegged Brady as “the greatest clutch performer of all time” while others still firmly are in Jordan’s camp.

It won’t come as too much of a surprise to discover where Jonathan Kraft sides when discussing sports’ greatest athletes. During a Thursday appearance on the Not Done Network, the Patriots team president issued Brady just about the highest compliment you can offer an athlete.

“I really believe he (Brady) is the greatest competitor of all-time in professional sports, with no disrespect to anybody else,” Kraft said, as transcribed by WEEI. “But, football is the hardest game physically. He has achieved so much. He’s 40 years old and you have something happen like that four days before the game and look at the way he played against an amazing defense.”

Brady certainly is in that conversation, and his argument only will be strengthened if New England takes care of business at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. And there’s a good chance this won’t be Brady’s last Super Bowl go-around, as he’s frequently expressed his desire to play into his mid-40s.