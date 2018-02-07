Josh McDaniels’ Agent Explains Why He Dropped Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Josh McDaniels will need to find new representation after spurning the Indianapolis Colts to stay with the New England Patriots.

McDaniels’ agent, Bob LaMonte, terminated his relationship with the Patriots offensive coordinator after McDaniels decided at the last minute not to join the Colts as their new head coach.

LaMonte, who also represents Colts general manager Chris Ballard, strongly advised McDaniels against bailing on Indianapolis, per reports, and when the coach did so anyway, LaMonte dropped him as a client.

“My word is my bond,” LaMonte told Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal. “Once you break that, there’s nothing left.”

McDaniels had agreed to terms with the Colts but had not officially signed a contract. Mere hours after Indianapolis announced the hiring Tuesday, news broke that McDaniels had backtracked and would remain in New England as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a position he has held since 2012.

“The (Patriots-Colts) rivalry is back on,” Ballard said Wednesday in a news conference.