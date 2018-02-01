JuJu Smith-Schuster, Le’Veon Bell Attempt To Lure LeBron James To Steelers

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images.

If this offseason doesn’t quite go as planned for NBA star LeBron James, he can rest assured he still has a spot in … the NFL?

Following news breaking early Thursday that James would accept a meeting with the Golden State Warriors if they could offer him a max contract, Twitter went ablaze with plenty of five-alarm takes.

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster might have had the hottest take: Why doesn’t King James just join the Steelers?

Smith-Schuster tweeted out a photoshopped image of James wearing a Steelers No. 23 jersey (sorry Mike Mitchell), beckoning James to move to the Steel City.

Steelers teammate Le’Veon Bell — who is about to become a free agent — soon joined in on the action.

While it’s easy to laugh at such a notion, LeBron actually was a two-time Ohio All-State receiver in high school, reeling in 27 touchdowns and getting the attention of top-class Division 1 programs. But he (understandably) called it quits prior to his senior season to focus on basketball.

At this stage of his career, James might be best off riding things out on the hardwood instead of taking his talents to the gridiron.