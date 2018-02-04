Super Bowl

Julian Edelman Accepts Tom Brady’s MVP Award, Relays Awesome Message From QB

by on Sat, Feb 3, 2018 at 8:25PM
1,413
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady wasn’t able to accept his NFL MVP Award on Saturday because, well, he has a pretty big game Sunday that he’s preparing for.

So instead his New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, who is on injured reserve accepted it.

It appears Edelman didn’t have much to say on behalf of his quarterback, but what he did say was about as Brady-esque as it gets.

Yep, that sounds about right.

Although Edelman attempted to feign ignorance about what it means, we’re pretty confident he knows its significance quite well.

NESN Team