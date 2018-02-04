Julian Edelman Accepts Tom Brady’s MVP Award, Relays Awesome Message From QB

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady wasn’t able to accept his NFL MVP Award on Saturday because, well, he has a pretty big game Sunday that he’s preparing for.

So instead his New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, who is on injured reserve accepted it.

It appears Edelman didn’t have much to say on behalf of his quarterback, but what he did say was about as Brady-esque as it gets.

Julian Edelman accepts MVP award for Tom Brady. He claims Tom told him to say “LFG. I don’t know what it means, but he said to say LFG.” (I assume it means Let’s F—ing Go.) — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 4, 2018

Yep, that sounds about right.

Although Edelman attempted to feign ignorance about what it means, we’re pretty confident he knows its significance quite well.