Julian Edelman Pokes Fun At Tom Brady’s Nutrition Plan In Instagram Comment

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is known for maintaining an absurdly strict diet, but now that it’s the offseason, it appears the New England Patriots quarterback is letting loose a little bit.

Following the Patriots’ tough Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady has been overcoming the disappointment of the defeat by spending time with his family in Costa Rica. The 40-year-old is hitting the beach with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and in an Instagram photo shared Monday, he’s enjoying burgers with his son, Benjamin.

Considering the food involved in the picture, it came as no surprise that Brady notified Julian Edelman, who is a self-proclaimed burger expert. While the veteran wideout surely appreciated the shout out, he made sure to rib his quarterback about veering away from his now-famous meal plan.

Edelman figured out he missed the burger -tyme option in the Tb12 meal plan 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y5mM6GLRlj — ☘️🖤🎡🎶🎧 RK ♠️♥️🇺🇸 (@HeartEyes4Brady) February 13, 2018

Who knows, maybe the patty is entirely made of avocado.