Julian Edelman typically uses social media to share motivational messages and to give his teammates a hard time, but we saw a much softer side of the New England Patriots wide receiver Wednesday.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Edelman took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with his young daughter, Lily.

Awesome.

Love was in the air for the Patriots on Wednesday, as quarterback Tom Brady also posted a heartfelt Instagram photo with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.