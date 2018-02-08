Julian Edelman Weighs In On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Monster 49ers Contract

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is about to become a very rich man.

The former New England Patriots quarterback reportedly agreed to terms Thursday on a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers — the richest deal in NFL history.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, Garoppolo’s teammate for three-and-a-half seasons in New England, offered his congratulations on Twitter shortly after news of the QB’s new deal broke.

@JimmyG_10 yo bubs, about the 20 dollars you owe me…. I mean …. congrats jimbo slice. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2018

The 26-year-old Garoppolo has started just seven games in his NFL career, but it’s not hard to see why the 49ers were willing to hand him such a lucrative contract. In those seven starts, he’s 7-0 with a 68.1 completion percentage, 2,038 passing yards 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions,

After being traded to San Francisco in October and taking over as the 49ers’ starter a month later, Garoppolo led a 1-10 team to five consecutive victories to close out the 2017 season. His presence alone makes the Niners a threat to contend for a playoff spot in 2018.