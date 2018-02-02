Justin Timberlake Reacts To Being Named One Of Tom Brady’s Man Crushes

The New England Patriots’ receivers might need to watch out, because it appears Tom Brady has a bromance brewing with one of music’s biggest stars.

During Monday’s Super Bowl LII Opening Night, the Patriots quarterback was asked to name his man crushes. Being the good teammate he is, Brady mentioned Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski, but the 40-year-old closed the list with Sunday’s halftime performer, Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake held a press conference of his own three days ahead of the Patriots’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The pop star, an avid sports fan, noted Brady as one of the all-time great NFL quarterbacks, but he also made sure to let New England’s signal-caller know that the man crush is mutual.

Check out Timberlake’s full comment on Brady in the video below:

Brady unfortunately won’t get to see Timberlake perform Sunday, as he’ll be making adjustments for the second half against the Eagles. But who knows, maybe the two will celebrate together if New England wins its sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports