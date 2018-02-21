Kawhi Leonard Injury: Gregg Popovich Provides Grim Update On Spurs Star

If the San Antonio Spurs are going to make a deep playoff run this season, it sounds like they’ll have to do so without their best player.

During San Antonio’s practice session Wednesday, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich revealed that he would be “surprised” if Kawhi Leonard returned from his quadriceps injury this season.

Here is the Popovich comments on Kawhi. Not ready to say he’s out for the season…just would be surprised. So, there’s that … pic.twitter.com/C22ntHgbOY — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) February 21, 2018

Leonard missed the first 27 games of the campaign before returning to action Dec. 12. After appearing in just nine games, the Spurs decided to shut down the star forward once again. He hasn’t seen the floor since Jan. 13.

While Leonard being out of action is troubling in itself, his rehab process reportedly hasn’t been a smooth one. One report indicates that Leonard has been “at odds” with the Spurs’ staff while recovering, though his team has denied the allegations. The refute didn’t stop one NBA analyst from reporting that Leonard “wants out” of San Antonio, though.

The Spurs still find themselves in third place in the tough Western Conference thanks in large part to the elevated play of LaMarcus Aldridge. But if Leonard is indeed out for the season, it’s hard to imagine San Antonio reaching the NBA Finals, especially with the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets firing on all cylinders.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports