Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Tears Left ACL, Will Miss Rest Of NBA Season

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

One of the NBA’s best young players will miss the rest of the season with a major knee injury.

New York Knicks superstar forward Kristaps Porzingis tore his left ACL in Tuesday night’s 103-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

An MRI confirmed that Kristaps Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee, the Knicks say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2018

Porzingis is the Knick’s cornerstone player, but he’s battled injuries throughout his career. He missed 26 games in his first two seasons, and he’ll miss another 35 this campaign.

Losing Porzingis likely ends any hope the Knicks might have had of reaching the playoffs. They are five games behind the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after losing four straight and seven of their last 10.

Porzingis’ season ends with averages of 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.