Kobe Bryant Had A Very NSFW Reaction To Eagles Beating Patriots In Super Bowl

To say Kobe Bryant was pleased with Sunday’s results would be an understatement.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was born and raised in Philadelphia and is on record as being a die-hard Eagles fan. So, when Philly shocked the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII to win its first Super Bowl title in franchise history, Bryant was jacked up.

So jacked up, in fact, that he eschewed the filter and went full fanboy. Here’s Bryant’s reaction Sunday night as Tom Brady’s final Hail Mary fell incomplete, as filmed by his wife, Vanessa:

Warning: video contains very NSFW language.

If you’re not a Pats fan, Kobe’s reaction is pretty delightful, as he dances around like a little kid and is genuinely giddy while holding his 1-year-old daughter in his arms.

Vanessa add the following caption while posting the video to her Instagram account, which is private:

“I freaking love this! He’s been waiting for the #Eagles to win forever…. he’s so happy, he was sweating! He looked like he played a game.”

Yeah, that sounds like the Kobe we know.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images