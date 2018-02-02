Kurt Busch’s Ex-Girlfriend Set For Trial In Alleged Misuse Of Charity Funds

Photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images

Patricia Driscoll will spend the beginning portion of her summer in court.

Driscoll, who NASCAR fans know for having previously dated Kurt Busch, will go to trial June 6 for her alleged misuse of charity funds, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday. Driscoll served as president of the veteran-aiding Armed Forces Foundation from 2003 to 2015, and the charity ceased operations in 2016 amid accusations she used over $900,000 of the fund’s money for personal benefit.

The 40-year-old repeatedly has denied the allegations.

The foundation, citing a 2015 tax return, said Driscoll used nearly $1 million for “excess benefits” and unrelated business expenses, according to the Union-Tribune. Among other things, Driscoll is accused of using the money for jewelry, groceries, travel costs, a dermatologist and legal fees.

Now, let’s talk about those legal fees.

In 2014, Driscoll accused Busch of smashing her head against a window in an RV and sought a temporary restraining order. Busch, who never was charged with a crime but was temporarily suspended by NASCAR in 2015, testified under oath that he believed Driscoll was a paid assassin — as in a covert missions, blood-on-her-clothes assassin. Driscoll dismissed those accusations as “fiction.”

She reportedly used some of the charity’s money to fund her defense in the case.

An avid gun enthusiast, Driscoll once founded her own defense company, Frontline Defense Systems, according to an ESPN article published in 2015. From 2007 to 2012, Driscoll landed more than $5 million in government contracts, business that led to her taking trips to various countries, including Afghanistan.

In September 2016, Driscoll was indicted on eight felony counts, including fraud and tax evasion, per the Union-Tribune. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Armed Forces Foundation remains defunct.