Kyle Busch Wants ‘Fairness’ In How NASCAR Promotes Young, Older Drivers

Kyle Busch ruffled some feathers in January when he said NASCAR was “stupid” to promote its young talent at the expense of its more established drivers, and he still feels that way — although he’s now expressing his opinion in more diplomatic terms.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver joined NESN Fuel’s Michaela Vernava via Skype during Daytona 500 media day Wednesday to talk about his outspoken nature, his goals for the upcoming season and how to keep Toyotas running up front.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images