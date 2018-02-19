Kyrie Irving Fan Wears ‘Flat Earth’ Across Back Of Celtics Jersey At NBA All-Star Game

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Is Kyrie Irving amassing a band of followers?

A basketball fan customized the Boston Celtics star’s jersey recently by putting “Flat Earth” across the back where the player’s name normally goes. The Southern California News Group’s Bill Oram spotted the fan Sunday at Staples Center during the NBA All-Star Game and shared a photo of the unique jersey via Twitter.

Irving gained notoriety last year by espousing a theory that earth is flat, instead of round. Whether the five-time All-Star actually believes that or was just trolling the public isn’t really important nowadays because he’ll forever be linked to the flat-earth theory many abandoned centuries ago.

And others will follow his lead for scientific or trolling reasons.