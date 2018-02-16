Kyrie Irving Receives Perfect Gift From Jimmy Kimmel During Interview

Kyrie Irving headed to Los Angeles for the NBA All-Star Game after finishing up his first half with the Boston Celtics. His itinerary included an appearance on Thursday’s episode “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The Celtics guard touched on several topics, including his relationship with LeBron James, his adjustment to playing in Boston and his upcoming “Uncle Drew” movie. Then, Kimmel gave Irving a gift that might cause him to further rethink his flat-earth theory: a globe-shaped basketball.

Check out Irving’s full interview below, with the gift coming into play around the 6 minute, 30-second mark.

Irving has backtracked since initially suggesting the earth was flat, but that hasn’t stopped folks from bombarding him with questions, comments, jokes and now, evidently, gifts.

Maybe Irving can bring his new toy to Staples Center on Sunday for the All-Star Game, where he’ll be suiting up for Team LeBron against a squad assembled by Stephen Curry.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images