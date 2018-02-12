Lakers’ Isaiah Thomas Declares Kobe Bryant NBA’s ‘Best Player Ever’

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Has Isaiah Thomas decided to choose his words more carefully in Los Angeles than he did in Cleveland.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard called Kobe Bryant the best player in NBA history Saturday night in apparent effort to curry favor with fans. Thomas cast his vote for Bryant while answering a question about his footwear following his debut with the team, the Lakers’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

IT with that Mamba Mentality 👀 pic.twitter.com/NDBXKemW2f — B/R Kicks (@BR_Kicks) February 12, 2018

Thomas and Bryant have become friends in recent years, with the Lakers legend offering the dimunitve scorer tips on improving his game and handling the ups and downs every player experiences.

The Lakers acquired Thomas last Thursday from the Cleveland Cavaliers last Thursday. He made a series of inflammatory comments about the Cavs during his brief tenure with the team, including criticizing decisions of head coach Tryronn Lue.

Thomas, 29, has an expiring contract and uncertain future, so he backing Bryant in the eternal debate about the NBA’s best-ever players is a good move if he wants to convince the Lakers to keep him for years to come.