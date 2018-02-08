NBA

Lakers’ Josh Hart Doesn’t Sound Too Thrilled About Isaiah Thomas Trade

by on Thu, Feb 8, 2018 at 1:24PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

In acquiring Isaiah Thomas and sending Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers potentially set themselves up for an active, productive offseason.

Don’t tell that to Lakers guard Josh Hart, though.

Moments after news broke Thursday of the Lakers’ blockbuster deal with the Cavs, Hart took to Twitter and offered a rather lukewarm response.

Check this out:

Hey, it’s not a 😦 and it’s not a :). It’s just, you know, a -_-.

If the Lakers eventually use their newfound cap room to pursue Paul George and LeBron James, we suspect Hart will have a very different response.

