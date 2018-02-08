Lakers’ Josh Hart Doesn’t Sound Too Thrilled About Isaiah Thomas Trade

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

In acquiring Isaiah Thomas and sending Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers potentially set themselves up for an active, productive offseason.

Don’t tell that to Lakers guard Josh Hart, though.

Moments after news broke Thursday of the Lakers’ blockbuster deal with the Cavs, Hart took to Twitter and offered a rather lukewarm response.

Check this out:

😑😑😑 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 8, 2018

Hey, it’s not a 😦 and it’s not a :). It’s just, you know, a -_-.

If the Lakers eventually use their newfound cap room to pursue Paul George and LeBron James, we suspect Hart will have a very different response.