LeBron James Angrily Shuts Down Warriors Rumors: ‘It’s Nonsense, Disgrace’

LeBron James says there’s no validity to rumors he’d join the Golden State Warriors.

The question is: Do you believe him?

If the Warriors create the necessary salary cap space, they could “position themselves” to land a meeting with James if he opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday, citing league sources. Unsurprisingly, the news sent the NBA world into a frenzy.

But following Cavs practice Friday, James vehemently denounced the rumors.

Watch him respond in the video below:

“It’s nonsense, it’s a non-story,” James said. “I think it’s a discredit to what I’m trying to do here, it’s a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here.

“My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months.”

Whatever you say, LeBron.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images