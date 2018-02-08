LeBron James Has Message For Buddy Dwyane Wade After Cavs-Heat Trade

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but LeBron James didn’t kick up a fuss about his good friend’s departure.

Instead, James offered a congratulation of sorts.

Wade spent 13 seasons with the Heat, who drafted him fifth overall in 2003 (four picks behind James), before signing with the Chicago Bulls prior to the 2016-17 season. He joined the Cavs in September and appeared in 46 games with Cleveland, averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per contest.

James and Wade have long been buddies. They spent four seasons together in Miami from 2010 to 2014, winning two NBA titles and reaching the NBA Finals in each campaign. So it isn’t surprising that James wished Wade well following Thursday’s trade, although it’s kind of interesting, as Cleveland still has championship aspirations and The King now won’t have his BFF along for the ride.