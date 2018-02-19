LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Share Heart-Warming Moment At NBA All-Star Game

Ever since Kyrie Irving asked to be traded off the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, fans and pundits alike have assumed he and LeBron James had unresolved issues.

But that appears not to be the case.

James and Irving suited up for Team LeBron in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, after James drafted Irving as one of his starters, and the two destroyed the most prevalent narrative in the NBA while sitting on the bench together.

LeBron and Kyrie just like old times 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZWfkoNGuGs — NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) February 19, 2018

That certainly doesn’t look like two guys who act cordial for the cameras.

Perhaps Irving’s request to be traded had more to do with wanting to lead a team on his own than no longer wanting to play with James.

James reportedly didn’t want the Cavs to trade Irving, and the 25-year-old’s success with the Boston Celtics might have caused James’ relationship with the recently-traded Isaiah Thomas to deteriorate.

The two former teammates helped give Team LeBron a 148-145 win over Team Stephen Curry on Sunday night, and they seemed to enjoy doing so, as James took home MVP honors while Irving scored 13 points and dished out nine assists, including finding James for the go-ahead basket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images