LeBron James Rooting For Isaiah Thomas Despite I.T.’s Shaky Cavs Tenure

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas’ brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers was unforgettable, for all the wrong reasons.

Thomas, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, played in just 15 games with Cleveland after coming over in an offseason trade with the Boston Celtics that involved Kyrie Irving. He was hurt most of the season, was terrible upon returning to the hardwood and had a knack for ruffling feathers with some of his comments.

But LeBron James still kept it classy Friday when asked about the Cavs trading away Thomas, who previously had been a rival to The King as an All-Star with the Celtics. He wished his former teammate luck and made clear he’ll be rooting for I.T. despite the point guard’s shaky tenure with Cleveland.