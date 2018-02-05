LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long React To Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl Benching

Photo via Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

LeGarrette Blount has seen Malcolm Butler deliver on football’s biggest stage.

Blount won his first championship with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, which was sealed by Butler intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the goal line. The duo helped the Patriots win another Lombardi Trophy last season in New England’s thrilling overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Blount won his third title Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles upset the Patriots 41-33 in a wild offensive shootout that was Super Bowl LII. The veteran running back was a big factor in the Eagles’ win — rushing for 90 yards with a touchdown on 14 carries — but Butler was nowhere to be found.

That’s because the Patriots decided to bench Butler, who wasn’t featured in any defensive snaps against the Eagles. New England head coach Bill Belichick chalked up Butler’s benching as a football decision, and despite having several years of experience with the Patriots, Blount still couldn’t make sense of the cornerback not being a part of the gameplan.

I asked Blount about Malcolm Butler. "I don't know what that's about." Said he hopes Butler is OK. Seemed to feel pretty bad for him. pic.twitter.com/0qNCE9OsFR — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 5, 2018

Former Patriot Chris Long, who also became a back-to-back Super Bowl champion Sunday, echoed Blount’s sentiments after the Eagles’ win.

Asked Chris Long about Butler not playing. Said "He didn't play? GOLLLL-ee." Said he's a heck of a player. Also seemed to feel bad for his former teammate. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 5, 2018

Butler himself didn’t have much to say after the game, although that he felt the Patriots’ coaching staff “gave up on him.” He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.