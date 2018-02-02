LeGarrette Blount Roasts Brett Favre, Who Will Speak To Eagles Before Super Bowl

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeGarrette Blount doesn’t need Brett Favre to come in and motivate him on Saturday morning.

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback is set to speak to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LII, even though the Hall of Fame quarterback’s lone connection to the team is that he was teammates on the Packers with Philly head coach Doug Pederson.

Problem is, Blount actually has more Super Bowl rings than Favre does. The Eagles running back has won a pair of Super Bowls compared to Favre’s one, and when asked if he had any questions for Favre, Blount laughed and responded:

I asked LeGarrette Blount if he has anything he wants to ask Brett Favre Saturday morning when he speaks to the #Eagles. He said, “How many Super Bowls has he won?” I said one. Blount laughed and said, “Na, there ain’t too much I want to ask him” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 1, 2018

Wonderfully put.

If there is anything Favre could offer, it’s that his Packers team beat the Eagles’ Super Bowl opponent, the New England Patriots in his one Super Bowl victory. But that was in 1997, so it sounds like Blount probably will just sit back and listen.