Let’s Celebrate Pedro Martinez’s Latest Honor By Watching Some Highlights

It’s Thursday, and Pedro Martinez is about to receive yet another honor, so why not throw it back to the Hall of Famer’s younger days?

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced its 2018 class Thursday, and Martinez made the cut.

Already inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Martinez is getting the Canadian nod for the time he spent with the Montreal Expos.

Martinez mostly is remembered for his dominant days with the Boston Red Sox, but he ascended to the top of the sport with the Expos. Montreal acquired Martinez in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the 1993 season, and upon moving to the starting rotation, he quickly became a force.

The right-hander went 55-33 with a 3.06 ERA in four years with Montreal, striking out nearly 10 batters per nine innings. By far his best season came in 1997 when his 17-8 record and 1.90 ERA were enough to win the National League Cy Young Award.

That offseason, he was traded to the Red Sox, and the rest, as they say, is history.

When Martinez helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004, it didn’t take him long to recognize and remember the fans in Montreal, saying he wanted to share his ring with the people of the Quebec city.

Here are some of the highlights from his time in Montreal:

In 1994, when he drilled Reggie Sanders and started a brawl

In 1995, when he was perfect for nine innings before giving up a double in the 10th.

In 1996, when he charged the mound and whipped a helmet at the pitcher

Randomly taking it to the Yankees during interleague play in 1997

Striking out 300 batters in 1997