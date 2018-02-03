Let’s Revisit Rob Parker’s Brutal Tom Brady-Peyton Manning Take From 2014

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Remember Rob Parker?

You know, the guy who ESPN fired in 2013 and who now works as a part-time contributor on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed?” If you’re still in the dark, allow us to jog your memory by throwing it back to one of Parker’s many laughable, misguided takes.

Friday marked the fourth anniversary of a particularly horrendous take that Parker tweeted after Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. Big-take Bob reacted to the Seahawks’ win by dishing out this garbage on Manning and Tom Brady:

Happy fourth anniversary, RobParkerFS1! Thank you for this memory! #ItsAWrap pic.twitter.com/1gR6NL02MT — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) February 2, 2018

Talk about a tweet that didn’t age well.

Parker’s prediction has proven incorrect each year since its conception in 2014. Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks the following year in Super Bowl XLIX. Manning and the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers the next year in Super Bowl 50, and Brady returned to the big stage a year later to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

And, of course, TB12 and the Pats will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Now, that was just the beginning of Parker’s ceaseless contribution to the cesspool of poor Brady-Patriots takes.

He referred to Boston Sports fans as a “cult” ahead of last year’s Super Bowl, and he threw cold water on Brady and the Pats multiple times this season.

You keep doing you, Rob.