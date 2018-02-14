Lindsey Vonn Seeks Valentine’s Day Date At Winter Olympics; Twitter Rushes To Help

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

Lindsey Vonn is looking for love on her sport’s biggest stage.

The United States Olympic skier took her search for a Valentine public Wednesday when she used Twitter to mine her 994,000 followers for that special someone. Here’s the Tweet she sent from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day….I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worthashot — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

A host of Vonn’s followers responded to her, with many wondering whether she was serious about her Valentine’s Day search.

You never know 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ehHwSEAX3C — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

She eventually received more than 3,000 replies, and some of them stood out from the rest.

I take the next plane to Korea 😰🤗👍🏼😎😍 pic.twitter.com/I4NMsMSJ4y — DavidF1🇧🇪 (@davve2010) February 14, 2018

Hi Lindsey, here is Mattia. You can find me at the IBC (Discovery) from 8 AM till 11.30 PM, always close to a German guy called @THlus. I’m available, he’s not. 😊 pic.twitter.com/hSfAxDAgjI — Mattia Fontana (@mattiafontana83) February 14, 2018

That is pretty enticing!! https://t.co/XuiS5FrbYa — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

Having dated Tiger Woods for a few years following her own divorce, who can fault Vonn’s unconventional search for love during the Winter Olympics? She even might strike gold.