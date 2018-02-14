Lindsey Vonn Seeks Valentine’s Day Date At Winter Olympics; Twitter Rushes To Help

Lindsey Vonn is looking for love on her sport’s biggest stage.
The United States Olympic skier took her search for a Valentine public Wednesday when she used Twitter to mine her 994,000 followers for that special someone. Here’s the Tweet she sent from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
A host of Vonn’s followers responded to her, with many wondering whether she was serious about her Valentine’s Day search.
She eventually received more than 3,000 replies, and some of them stood out from the rest.
Having dated Tiger Woods for a few years following her own divorce, who can fault Vonn’s unconventional search for love during the Winter Olympics? She even might strike gold.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP