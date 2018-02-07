Lions Press Conference Live Stream: Matt Patricia Officially Introduced As Head Coach

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Detroit Lions will introduce Matt Patricia as their new head coach Wednesday, assuming he doesn’t pull a Josh McDaniels.

We kid, of course, as Patricia has signed a contract and is already in Detroit and seems to be going through with the whole thing — unlike McDaniels, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator who ditched the Indianapolis Colts after accepting their head coaching position.

As for Patricia, his introductory press conference will be interesting. Hopefully he offers a little more clarity on Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching, but given his loyalty to Bill Belichick, it’s safe to assume we won’t get any new answers.

Regardless, the Lions will introduce their new head coach at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the press conference above.