Listen To 911 Call Rob Gronkowski Made After Finding Out House Was Robbed

Rob Gronkowski had an unfortunate return home from Super Bowl LII, discovering his house had been robbed while he was in Minneapolis.

And we now know what the moment was like when the New England Patriots tight end told a 911 dispatcher that his home had been broken into.

Foxborough Police released the tape of the beginning of Gronk’s 911 call, and he sounds fairly composed despite what he just walked into.

Take a listen:

NEW: Foxboro Police have released 911 call made by Rob Gronkowski after he found out his home had been burglarized #NBC10Boston #Patriots pic.twitter.com/9LugA1MFCG — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 6, 2018

TMZ, citing the police report, also notes that Gronkowski lives in the home with two roommates, and that his room was not raided because his door was locked but his two roommates’ rooms all had items taken.

The report also noted the burglary took place Sunday night at 8:50 p.m., which was right in the middle of the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images