Lou Williams Calls Out Jimmy Butler For Skipping NBA All-Star Game

Lou Williams asked Jimmy Butler what NBA fans everywhere were thinking.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard appeared to call out the Minnesota Timberwolves swingman for unexpectedly sitting out the 2018 NBA All-Star Game because he was too tired to play Sunday at Staples Center.

Butler, who leads the NBA in minutes played this season, revealed the reason for his All-Star Game absence after Team LeBron’s 148-145 win over Team Stephen.

“Rest,” Butler said when asked why he didn’t play, per NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin. “I have to rest. I have to rest my body up. This Timberwolves season is very, very important to me. I’ve got to make sure I’m ready to roll when I get back there.”

Team Stephen head coach Mike D’Antoni backed Butler’s decision.

“He was tired and he just felt like his legs weren’t there,” D’Antoni said after Sunday’s game. “He didn’t practice yesterday or play today. You have to respect that. He plays hard. Sometimes your body just needs a rest.”

Williams used Twitter early Monday morning to ask Butler the $1 million question in just three words.

@JimmyButler u serious bruh? Lol — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 19, 2018

Well put.

Williams previously suggested he was snubbed from this season’s All-Star Game, so that likely explains his disapproval of Butler not playing Sunday.