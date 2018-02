Photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel has been a one man wrecking crew for the Buffalo Sabres all season.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 18 points in his last 13 games, and though the Sabres sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the 21-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for Buffalo.

