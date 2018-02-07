Malcolm Jenkins Had Hilarious Reaction To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Drop

Both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles dove deep into their respective playbooks in Super Bowl LII, but only one team successfully pulled off a trick play.

One of the highlights of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory was a wild trick play in which Nick Foles went from taking a shotgun snap to catching a touchdown pass. It was made even crazier due to the fact that the Philadelphia quarterback was the one who dialed up the play on a fourth-and-goal situation.

The Foles’ touchdown reception, however, came shortly after the Patriots attempted a strikingly similar play. New England’s trickeration was all for naught, though, as Tom Brady was unable to reel in a pass from Danny Amendola.

And to make matters worse for the Patriots quarterback, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was waiting in the wings to rib Brady after dropping a pass which likely would have led to a big gain.

Considering how much Brady expects of himself, he likely also was thinking “C’mon, Tom” in his head after the pigskin slipped through his fingers.

It’s safe to say Brady was much more efficient as a passer than a receiver against the Eagles, as he completed 28 of 48 attempts for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Unfortunately for the 40-year-old, it wasn’t enough to capture his sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports