Marcus Smart Reveals How Close He Came To Suffering Horrific Hand Injury

Marcus Smart needs to count his lucky stars.

Smart has been out of action since Jan. 23 after reportedly punching a glass picture frame in the Boston Celtics’ team hotel following their tough road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Celtics sincerely have missed Smart over the past 11 games, both sides are very lucky the absence wasn’t prolonged.

Smart returned to practice Wednesday and revealed some jarring details about the injury that has kept him out the past few weeks. In a stroke of good fortune, Smart narrowly missed serious tendon damage, so much so that even his doctors were shocked by the avoided crisis.

Check out Smart describe the injury in the video below, courtesy of MassLive’s Jay King.

Talk about the luck of the Irish.

Smart has been cleared to return to action when the Celtics play their first game post-NBA All-Star break Friday night in Detroit against the Pistons.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports