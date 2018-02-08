Marlins Co-Owner Derek Jeter Depressingly Describes Current State Of Franchise

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

The upcoming season isn’t exactly shaping up to be a banner year for the Miami Marlins, and while the fans and former players seem to have known that for a while, co-owner Derek Jeter appears to have come to grips with it as well.

Jeter has helped lead an absolute firesale of franchise personnel, from stars like Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna, to a scout with cancer and the guy that plays Billy the Marlin.

And with a new Major League Soccer franchise expected to pop up at some point in the next few years, Jeter admitted that his Marlins are in a worse spot than the soccer team that hasn’t even been given a starting season.

Derek Jeter on if Marlins will win a title before David Beckham's MLS team. "We are starting from a deeper hole than he is." — Christopher Stock (@InsideTheU) February 7, 2018

Not great!

Of course, Jeter really has no one to blame but himself in many ways for this fiasco. The club visibly has no direction and has gotten mostly poor returns for the trades of some of their biggest stars.

Furthermore, to admit that your team is in an even worse hole than a team that doesn’t even have stadium plans confirmed yet not only is wildly responsible, but a pretty big slap in the face to the fanbase.

The question now becomes: Is Jeter still with the Marlins by the time the David Beckham-led Miami MLS franchise begins play?