Marquis Flowers Fires Back At Lane Johnson Over Post-Super Bowl Patriots Jab

Photo via Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson made waves last week by saying he doesn’t believe players enjoy playing for the New England Patriots, whom he called a “fear-based organization.”

Marquis Flowers disagrees.

The Patriots linebacker responded to Johnson’s comments — which were made on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast — in a tweet Monday, calling them “a lot of hot air.”

Yea he’s clearly 😴😴😴, a lot of hot air! 5 Super Bowl wins is 5x more fun than 1 https://t.co/aEo8M0gTzz — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) February 12, 2018

The second part of Flowers’ tweet was in reference Johnson’s claim that he’d “much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls.”

Flowers still is seeking his first Super Bowl ring. He was traded to the Patriots from the Cincinnati Bengals last August and often remarked on how comfortable and appreciated he felt in New England.

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII to claim their first NFL title since 1960.