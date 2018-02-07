Matt Patricia Won’t Try To Be Bill Belichick As Head Coach Of Lions

Matt Patricia had his introductory news conference as head coach of the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, and he was completely overshadowed by his former fellow coordinator with the New England Patriots.

That’s because Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The entire saga reminded some of when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick resigned as New York Jets head coach back in 2000 before coming to New England.

Patricia, meanwhile, isn’t trying to be Belichick.

“Just as far as coach Belichick is concerned, I’ll say this: He’s one of the most amazing coaches I’ve ever been around,” Patricia said in Wednesday’s news conference. “The way that he looks at the game, his vision of the game, the way he sees the game move and change before it actually does, it’s unbelievable. I’ll say this: There’s only one coach Belichick. That’s it. He’s amazing. He’s in New England. I’m Matt Patricia. I’m kind of my own person. I’m my own guy. I’ve got my own style.”

Patricia, at least so far, isn’t sniping any Patriots coaches for his staff with the Lions. Two former Patriots assistants, George Godsey and Jeff Davidson, will be on his staff, however.

Patricia trimmed his beard for his news conference and paused for a moment to “get comfortable” by putting a pencil behind his ear.