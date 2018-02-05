Max Kellerman Believes Super Bowl LII Loss Is Proof Tom Brady Is Declining

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

You knew it was coming, and it here it is.

After the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, the sports hot takes about the demise of Tom Brady were bound to start flying, and leave it to Max Kellerman to lead the party.

ESPN’s “First Take” co-commentator has been saying the 40-year-old quarterback was about to “fall off a cliff” for over a year now. And despite the fact that Brady won the NFL’s MVP award and threw for a record 505 yards in Super Bowl LII, Kellerman, of course, believes this is the start of “the cliff.” But we won’t know for sure until the start of next year, according to Kellerman.

This, of course, is insane.

While Brady’s skills surely will diminish eventually, Kellerman’s “cliff” theory is nothing more than a self-fulfilling prophecy, as he has been unable to pin down when Brady will begin his downturn.

Not only is that a pitiful way to debate a take, but Kellerman’s idea that a large chunk of Brady’s Super Bowl yards are a credit to Bill Belichick also is absurd.

Brady already acknowledged he will return in for the 2018 season, and we expect him to be as motivated as ever after the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss.