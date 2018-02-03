Mike Krzyzewski Rips ‘Disgusting’ Duke Effort After Loss To St. John’s

Photo via Thumbnail photo Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports images

The first Saturday in February yielded a few stunning results in the world of college basketball as both No. 7 Kansas and No. 4 Duke fell to inferior opponents. The Jayhawks dropped a home bout with Oklahoma State while the Blue Devils fell 81-77 to lowly St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

St. John’s came into the game against Duke on an 11-game losing streak, but the Red Storm used an 18-2 run in the second half to take the lead and held off a furious late rally to secure the monumental upset.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski had one word to describe his team’s effort — disgusting.

The legendary coach didn’t hold back during his postgame press conference when analyzing what went wrong in one of the program’s most shocking losses in recent memory. And he knows his team has a long way to go to reach its lofty preseason expectations.

Coach K holding nothing back. pic.twitter.com/yRxsmsfFfG — Duke in the NBA (@DukeNBA) February 3, 2018

Coach K, as he often does, hit the nail on the head.

Duke lacked effort and motivation during the first 30 minutes of the game. The talented Blue Devils were unable to get stops on the defensive end and couldn’t make the adjustments needed to beat a team that has yet to win a game in its own conference.

The Blue Devils still will be one of the favorites to cut down the nets come March, but if Grayson Allen (seven points) doesn’t rediscover his star form, it will be impossible for this team to reach its ceiling.