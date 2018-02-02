Mike Martz Opens Up About Patriots Cheating Allegations In Super Bowl XXXVI

Ten years ago to the date, a bombshell story was published in the Boston Herald alleging that the New England Patriots filmed the St. Louis Rams’ practices prior to the two teams meeting in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Although the report was retracted and an apology was issued three months later, the notion has stuck with the Patriots and often is fodder for those looking to make a case against New England’s dynasty since the turn of the millennium.

The Rams head coach at the time, however, doesn’t hold the Patriots at fault if they did, in fact, videotape St. Louis’ practices.

Mike Martz spoke candidly about the ordeal Friday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” and it certainly doesn’t sound like he’s someone who is holding ill feelings regarding the situation.

“I don’t know if they did or not, I’ve been told that they filmed all of our practices,” Martz said. “If it helped them, I didn’t see it in the game necessarily. I don’t know what the stats were, but we had like 450 yards, and they had like 150. They didn’t spy on the right thing then. We lost that game because we turned the ball over three times, not because somebody spied on us. So if they did spy on us, it didn’t affect us, so I don’t really care about that, I really don’t.”

Here are his full comments:

Tough to argue with Martz’s logic, although to be specific, the Rams had 427 net yards to the Patriots’ 267.

Some Rams players from that team still question if the Patriots actually did film their practices, with running Marshall Faulk being chief among them, as well as quarterback Kurt Warner to a degree. The head coach, however, certainly sounds like he has moved past it.

