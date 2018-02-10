MLB Rumors: Cubs Sign Yu Darvish To $126M Contract, Win Free Agency Prize

Yu Darvish is taking his talents to the Windy City.
The Chicago Cubs signed the free-agent starting pitcher to a six-year contract, The Atheltic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday, citing MLB sources. The four-time All-Star is considered the premier pitcher remaining on the free agent market and his arrival will bolster Chicago’s formidbable starting rotation.
Darvish’s contract is guaranteed to pay him at least $126 million, but it can rise by another $24 million if he achieves certain incentives.
The 31-year-old split time between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Those teams, the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers were interested in signing him, but the Cubs seem to have won the race for his services.
Darvish will join Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood in the Cubs’ rotation, and Chicago will expect to challenge for another World Series championship with their newest free agent on board.
